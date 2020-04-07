Left Menu
Golfer auctions 102 trophies, donates money to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:33 IST
A 15-year-old golfer from Greater Noida said he has auctioned 102 trophies he won in domestic and international championships over eight years and donated Rs 4.30 lakh to the PM CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the special fund, people from all walks of life – big corporate houses and ordinary people -- have been contributing to the fund.

When a man tweeted about his contribution of Rs 501 towards the fund, saying it was "just a little donation", the prime minister had said "there's nothing big or little". He has also thanked a student for his Rs 1,000-contribution, saying the future of the nation is ensuring the nation's future. “I have given my 102 trophies that I have won over a period of eight years, nationally and internationally, to 102 people. This fetched me Rs 4,30,000 which I have contributed toward the PM-Cares fund to help the nation fight (COVID-19),” the young golfer Arjun Bhati tweeted on Tuesday.

He also shared the receipt of the money donated to the fund. Meanwhile, the MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the three MLAs under the parliamentary constituency have decided to contribute Rs 1 crore each from their respective local area development fund to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the pandemic.

While MP Mahesh Sharma and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar have sanctioned the money from their 2020-21 allotment, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has sanctioned it from the 2019-20 allotment, according to their letters of consent. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh's letter did not mention the LAD fund year. But it said he has additionally extended his basic salary as an MLA for four months to the PM-CARES initiative.

Sharma, a doctor by qualification and the owner of Kailash Hospital chain, has already offered the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration 100 isolation beds at one of his hospitals in Greater Noida. The parliamentarian's letter of consent is dated March 29, days before the Centre announced suspending the Member of Parliament Local Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years and 30 per cent reduction in pension to former MPs.

Gauatm Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has so far recorded 58 cases of coronavirus, while 10 of these patients have been cured and discharged till April7, according to official figures..

