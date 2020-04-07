Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infant among 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:48 IST
Infant among 40 positive cases of COVID-19 in T'gana

A 23-day-old baby is among the 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana on Tuesday taking the total number of those infected in the state to 348. A media bulletin on COVID-19 said the total number of active cases in the state has jumped to 348.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus remained 11 while that of those discharged from hospitals after recovery stood (cumulatively) at 45. The infant was among the three COVID-19 cases reported at Mahabubnagar in the state on Tuesday.

All the three cases were found to have been infected by those who returned after attending a religious congregation in Delhi, an official release said. According to the media bulletin, till date, there has been no evidence of community transmission of the virus in the state.

The religious congregation attendees and their contacts are being tracked, tested and treated for COVID-19, it said. It added that measures to contain the virus have been taken up in all districts where positive cases were reported.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister E Rajender said he andMunicipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao visited the Sports Complex at Gachibowli here and a medical college at Moinabad on the outskirts as part of measures to gear up to tackle the spread of the virus. The sports complex has been converted into a 1,500-bed hospital following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a record time, he said.

ICU and ventilators are also being arranged at the facility. He noted that all 22 private medical colleges in the state are being readied for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Around 12,000 beds have been readied in the private medical colleges. The state government has discussed the COVID-19 situation with a team from WHO, who have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made by it, he claimed.

The state government is procuring more PPE kits and N-95 masks. The Chief Minister favours extension of lockdown beyond April 14 as social distancing is the only way to control the virus in a country like India, Rajender added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland likely to extend shutdown as coronavirus toll rises

Irelands chief medical officer said on Tuesday he did not expect to be able to recommend a lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12 amid a spike in the death toll from COVID-19.At this momen...

UN chief lauds WHO's 'tremendous work' as Trump lashes out at 'China centric' world health body

The UN chief on Tuesday lauded the tremendous work of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being China centric and criticised its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. For the Se...

The Croods 2 release date, trailer, Kelly Marie Tran replaces Kat Dennings as Dawn

The success of The Croods in 2013 paved all its way to get a sequel. Thus, animation-lovers are passionately waiting for The Croods 2 for the last couple of years. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the imminent movie.DreakW...

United Airlines drastically cuts California flights to match demand

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was temporarily, but significantly, reducing daily flying in and out of Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to better match demand that has dropped due to the new coronavirus.Starting on Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020