57 new cases in MP, number rises to 313

With 57 fresh cases reported in the state, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 313 on Tuesday. Twenty-four cases were reported in Bhopal, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 85, a health official said.

Of the 313 cases, 173 are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Since Monday night, 22 new cases and two deaths were reported in Indore.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 23, said the health officials..

