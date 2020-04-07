Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:16 IST
57 new coronavirus cases in MP, number rises to 313

With 57 fresh cases reported in the state, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 313 on Tuesday. Twenty-four cases were reported in Bhopal, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 85, a health official said.

Of the 313 cases, 173 are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state. Since Monday night, 22 new cases and two deaths were reported in Indore.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 23, said health officials. Among others, 40 health workers including doctors and 12 policemen and their family members have contracted the virus in the state capital.

With cases of infection being reported from two more districts of the state on Monday, the pandemic has covered 14 districts of the state so far. Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 12 cases, Jabalpur eight, Ujjain 13, Khargone four, Gwalior six, Barwani three, Chhindwara and Shivpuri two each and Betul, Hoshangabad and Vidisha recording one case each.

One patient hails from outside the state. A doctor tested positive in Itarsi town of Hoshangabad district, collector Dhananjay Singh said.

Twenty-one persons have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery. The condition of 228 patients is stable while 20 patients were said to be in serioud condition.

In the past one week, two IAS officers posted in the state's health department have tested positive for coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

