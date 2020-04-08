Left Menu
Delhi: 4 held in separate cases for supplying liquor amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:13 IST
Four people were held in separate cases for supplying liquor in outer Delhi areas amid the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. Of the four violators, three had curfew passes issued by the police or municipality. Hari Om, a resident of outer Delhi's Mangolpuri was held at Tikri border after he was found carrying five bottles of liquor on his motorcycle, they said.

He had a curfew pass issued by the Delhi Police which was immediately cancelled, they said. In a similar incident, two people -- Avinash and Shiv Pujan, residents of Madipur were held at Tikri border for misusing the curfew pass issued to them by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for sanitation purpose.

The duo was accompanying a man who was carrying illegal liquor in his vehicle, a senior police officer said. A letter has been sent to the municipal corporation for cancellation of their passes, he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Adarsh Nagar was apprehended for consuming liquor at a public place in Rani Bagh area. Deepak Sharma, who owns a pharmacy at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, has been booked under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act, Disaster Management Act and IPC, police said.

"We strongly urge people to desist from misusing curfew passes... legal action will be taken against those violating the law," a police officer said..

