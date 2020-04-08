IIITM-K creates supply-chain and inventory information dashboard for govt

The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala has developed an online Supply Chain and Inventory Management Information Dashboard for the state government to monitor the stock,demand and supply of essential commodities during COVID-19 lockdown. The system, developed as part of the social responsibility initiative of IIITM-K, maps major wholesale and retail traders dealing in essential commodities across all districts, and will capture and analyse their daily stock position and demand, a press release said here.

The wholesale stock position collected and verified by the Civil Supplies Department also been incorporated into the system for assessing the daily open market situation of essential commodities. It has been developed by the Agri Informatics team of IIITM-K headed by Ajith Kumar and under the guidance of Saji Gopinath, who is the Director of IIITM-K.

