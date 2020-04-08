Left Menu
Pastor booked for 'raping' woman in AP

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:38 IST
A case has been registered against a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year- old woman here, police said on Wednesday. The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint against the pastor.

In the complaint, she stated that she was raped by the priest Joel Rachel, who also threatened to release her morphed photographs taken by him, they said. The accused had been visiting the woman's house for prayers for the past few weeks and had taken some pictures using his mobile.

Later, he threatened to morph them. Last Sunday, during the lockdown, the pastor visited her again and raped her while her family members were away,the complaint said.

Bases on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 376. The victim was admitted to District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for medical tests while the accused has been absconding, they added.

