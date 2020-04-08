Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi event attendees who are hiding will face action: CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:43 IST
Tablighi event attendees who are hiding will face action: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the state residents who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi last month to report to the state authorities within 24 hours or face criminal charges. The congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

"The administration has quarantined all those from the state who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and identified the people from abroad who have been hiding in mosques," Chouhan said in a tweet late Tuesday night. "Even after this, if someone is hiding somewhere, I request them to inform the administration on their own within the next 24 hours. If they fail to do so, they will face criminal charges for endangering the security of the state and the country and appropriate legal action will be taken against them," he added.

Till Tuesday, the state reported 313 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths due to the viral disease. The Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation last month at Nizamuddin in Delhi which was attended by a number of people from across the country and abroad.

A number of participants have been found infected with the coronavirus and are being accused of spreading the disease across the country. Many of them have been identified and quarantined..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India donates Rs 21 lakh Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hockey India HI on Wednesday donated Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the state fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise in Odisha, HI Executive Board took a unanimous decision to ...

IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meityexpects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a seni...

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the pl...

FOREX-Dollar gains on rising coronavirus crisis concerns

The dollar firmed on Wednesday as optimism that the coronavirus crisis was slowing waned, increasing investor concerns over the economic impact of the pandemic.The euro and the Aussie dollar were among the main losers at the greenbacks expe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020