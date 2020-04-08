One COVID-19 case reported in Haridwar

One COVID-19 case has been reported in Haridwar on Wednesday. There are a total of 32 positive cases in Uttarakhand. This includes five patients who had successfully overcome the infection.

In the state, as many as 176 persons are in hospital isolation, while the total number of people in quarantine (home and institutional) is 45,415. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

