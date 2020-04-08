Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:21 IST
Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19

There will be no relaxation in the curfew in Una in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as nine more people have confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the district, an official said. Nine members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for the deadly virus Tuesday night, Deputy Commissioner, Una, Sandeep Kumar said.

They had come in contact with three other members of the organisation, who had tested positive, at a mosque in Nakroh village in Amb tehsil, he said. Later they were shifted to a nearby mosque in Kuthera Kherla village from where their samples were taken, he added.

Kumar said one among the new cases is a 75-year-old cleric of the mosque in Kuthera Kherla, while five are from Sirmaur district, one is from Solan's Arki area and two are from Uttar Pradesh. The curfew was imposed across Himachal Pradesh on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Authorities have been briefly relaxing the restrictions, including in Una, during the day for people to buy essential commodities.

The cleric is being shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra, whereas the rest eight will be sent to Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Hospital at Katha village in Solan's Baddi area for treatment, Kumar said. The three-km area around the mosque in Kuthera Kherla has been sealed and the five-km area has been declared a buffer zone as per protocol, he said.

Efforts are on to trace the contacts of the new positive cases, Kumar said. PTI DJI AQS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown -sources

Indias financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.A 21-day nationwide lockdown that ...

Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion. One of the first to extend wishes was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.The 77-year-old actor took to...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

A two-day rally in developing world markets ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak persisted, with anticipation ahead of a key OPEC meeting adding to uncertainty. Risk assets had rallied this week on hopes t...

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020