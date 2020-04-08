Exchange of fire underway in Arampora, 2-4 terrorists reported to be present: J-K Police

Exchange of fire is underway in Arampora here as "two to four" terrorists are reported to be present in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

"On a credible input operation was launched at Arampora by Police and SF last night. Exchange of fire started sometime back. Two to Four terrorists reported to be present. Operation in progress," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir police.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

