Exchange of fire underway in Arampora, 2-4 terrorists reported to be present: J-K Police
"On a credible input operation was launched at Arampora by Police and SF last night. Exchange of fire started sometime back. Two to Four terrorists reported to be present. Operation in progress," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir police.
More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
