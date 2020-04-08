Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exchange of fire underway in Arampora, 2-4 terrorists reported to be present: J-K Police

Exchange of fire is underway in Arampora here as "two to four" terrorists are reported to be present in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:59 IST
Exchange of fire underway in Arampora, 2-4 terrorists reported to be present: J-K Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Exchange of fire is underway in Arampora here as "two to four" terrorists are reported to be present in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

"On a credible input operation was launched at Arampora by Police and SF last night. Exchange of fire started sometime back. Two to Four terrorists reported to be present. Operation in progress," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir police.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Shake-out in electric two, three-wheeler segment expected in short term

The coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown will lead to shake-out in electric two and three-wheeler industry with smaller players unable to survive the extreme short term folding up, according to Society of Electric Vehicle Manufactu...

Centre to release another Rs 34,000 cr compensation to states soon

In a bid to provide further relief to states amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry is planning to soon release another about Rs 34,000 crore to states as compensation for their revenue loss in the goods and services tax GST re...

S.Korea imposes new coronavirus travel restrictions, announces $29.5 bln in business aid

South Koreas government said on Wednesday it will increase restrictions on people traveling from overseas to prevent new coronavirus infections, and announced new stimulus measures for exporters hit by the outbreak. South Korea will tempora...

Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 4,003 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 67,286.We had 1,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020