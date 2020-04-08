Coronavirus: ESMA invoked in Madhya Pradesh, says CM

Coronavirus: ESMA invoked in Madhya Pradesh, says CMPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:10 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government onWednesday invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA)with immediate effect to tackle the coronavirus spread, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said
"In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a betterway and in the interest of the citizens, the government hasimplemented the Essential Services Management Act, calledESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhansaid in a tweet
So far, 327 persons have been tested positive forcoronavirus in Madhya Pradesh with 14 more cases beingreported on Wednesday.
