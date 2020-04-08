Coronavirus: ESMA invoked in Madhya Pradesh, says CM

The Madhya Pradesh government onWednesday invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA)with immediate effect to tackle the coronavirus spread, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said

"In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a betterway and in the interest of the citizens, the government hasimplemented the Essential Services Management Act, calledESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhansaid in a tweet

So far, 327 persons have been tested positive forcoronavirus in Madhya Pradesh with 14 more cases beingreported on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.