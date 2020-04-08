Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs on coronavirus, says 'will have to fight it together'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:55 IST
Kejriwal interacts with Delhi MPs on coronavirus, says 'will have to fight it together'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with MPs from the national capital on the coronavirus outbreak and said "we all will have to fight it together". In the meeting via video conferencing, Lok Sabha members belonging to the BJP and Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party interacted with the chief minister and discussed measures to contain the COVID-19 spread in the national capital.

"Discussed the issue of corona with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs via video conferencing. Several MPs have given good suggestions which will soon be implemented by the government. We all will have to fight it together," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The meeting came a day after Kejriwal announced a five-point action plan which includes one lakh rapid anti-body blood test in hotspots to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

There are ten Members of Parliament, including seven of Lok Sabha from BJP and three of Rajya Sabha from AAP, in the national capital. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man

An FIR was registered against state Minister Jitendra Awhads bodyguard for allegedly picking up a man from latters residence and beating him for an objectionable post against the Minister. As per the complainant the minister was also presen...

Cricket-England's Stokes named Wisden's 'Leading Cricketer' in world

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named the Leading Cricketer in the World in the 2020 edition of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack, the publication said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old played a leading role in Englands 50-over World Cup victor...

Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli

Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman ...

British Indian entrepreneur’s firm begins arthritis drug tests for COVID-19

A UK-based bioscience company co-founded by an Indian-origin intrepreneur is testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug to explore its scope in the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 symptoms at hospitals in Italy. Izana Bioscie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020