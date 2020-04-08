Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home ministry responsible for allowing Jamaat meet: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:54 IST
Home ministry responsible for allowing Jamaat meet: Deshmukh

Training his guns at the Centre over the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation held in Delhi last month, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday questioned why the Union Home Ministry should not be held responsible for the spread of coronavirus from the religious meeting. Deshmukh also alleged that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jamaat leader Maulana Saad at 2 am during the period when the congregation was held. He wondered the nature of the "secret" dialogue held between the two.

Deshmukh also asked who sent Doval to meet Saad in the late night. "Whether it was the NSA's job or that of the Delhi Police Commissioner to reach out to the Jamaat members?" he asked.

The senior NCP leader raised eight questions while accusing the Central government of giving the Jamaat the permission to hold the prayer meeting, and charged it with having relations with the community. He said despite the Nizamuddin police station located near Markaz, yet the congregation was not stopped (in view of the COVID19 threat).

"Why did the Union Home Ministry give permission for organising the Tablighi Jamaat's Ijtema at Nizamuddin in Delhi?" Deshmukh asked. "Isn't the Union Home Ministry responsible for the gathering on such a scale at the Markaz and subsequent spread of coronavirus to all other states?" he questionned.

The religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin Markaz had emerged as a prime catalyst for the spread of coronavirus infection across the country. "Who sent NSA Doval to Markaz at 2 am and why? Is this the job of NSA or Delhi Police Commissioner?" Deshmukh asked and wondered about the "secret dialogue" the NSA had with Maulana Saad.

He also sought to know why Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava have not spoken on the issue. "Where did Maulana Saad abscond the next day after meeting Doval? Where is he (Maulana) now? Who is related to them (Jamaat members)?" Deshmukh asked.

Charging the Centre with having relation with Tablighis, Deshmukh asked who will answer the questions he has raised. Notably, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked who gave permission for the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, which has emerged as one of the major Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain to spend $570 mln on private sector salaries

Bahrains government will spend 570 million in salaries for 100,000 private sector workers from April to June to help with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the labour ministry said on Wednesday. The government will also pay electricit...

United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the countrys political leadership was visible in the prime ministers meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, sai...

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 166.95 -- its highest trading ...

(OFFICIAL)-Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.We had 1,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020