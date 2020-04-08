Akhilesh Yadav calls for analysis of relief fund, arrangements for needy during COVID-19 crisis

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for analysis of the relief funds and asked the authorities whether arrangements have been made to help the needy and dislocated people during the lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus .

Without mentioning any names, in a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav questioned, "Those who are doing analysis, they should also analyse and examine with goodwill that who, when, and why visas were given to those who are now getting caught these days. How many tests are done for coronavirus? Whether proper treatment is available for other diseases and whether there are arrangements for the hungry and dislocated people."

He also asked to analyse about the transparency for the relief fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.