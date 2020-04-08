Man chargesheeted for duping people of crores in J-K's Rajouri

The crime branch on Wednesday produced a preliminary charge sheet against the kingpin of a gang which allegedly duped people in Rajouri district of crores on the pretext of doubling their money, officials said. The accused, Mohmmad Toyab Choudhary, led the gang which operated Habalas-e-Commerce Pvt Ltd. The company allegedly took money from several people after promising to return double the amount of their investment, the officials said.

Choudhary was arrested in Srinagar on February 2 after one Vishal Sudan submitted a complaint before the Rajouri DSP, they said. Sudan had alleged that Chaudhary and his accomplice Sajjad Ahmed took Rs 6,20,000 from him after promising they will return double the amount in 15 days but closed the company and fled, the officials added.

The charge sheet was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Rajouri, they said. Earlier, the crime branch had raided the office of Hablas-e-Commerce and seized incriminating documents, the officials said.

Besides, three bank accounts used by the accused in the commission of crime have been freezed, they said..

