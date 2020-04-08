Left Menu
2 Bengal health workers refuse to work in quarantine centre, terminated from service

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:17 IST
Two health personnel wereterminated from service for refusing to work in a quarantinecentre in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said onWednesday

"The two health workers were assigned duty at aquarantine centre in Kalchini block on April 3. However, theydid not report for duty there. Their services were terminatedfor refusing to work in the facility," Alipurduar Deputy ChiefMedical Officer of Health, Dr Subarna Goswami said

Negligence in duty and refusal to perform dutiesrelated to the coronavirus outbreak will not be tolerated, theofficial added.

