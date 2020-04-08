2 Bengal health workers refuse to work in quarantine centre, terminated from service

Two health personnel wereterminated from service for refusing to work in a quarantinecentre in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, officials said onWednesday

"The two health workers were assigned duty at aquarantine centre in Kalchini block on April 3. However, theydid not report for duty there. Their services were terminatedfor refusing to work in the facility," Alipurduar Deputy ChiefMedical Officer of Health, Dr Subarna Goswami said

Negligence in duty and refusal to perform dutiesrelated to the coronavirus outbreak will not be tolerated, theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.