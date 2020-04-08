27 people booked in UP's Firozabad for violating social distancing norms, spitting on hospital walls

A case has been registered against 27 men, who were brought to Firozabad district hospital on April 4 for collection of samples, after they reportedly came in contact with Tablighi Jamaat returnees. They have been booked for "spitting on hospital walls" and offering prayers in a group. The FIR was registered on April 4 at Firozabad North Police Station under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

According to the police complaint, despite the imposition of Section 144, the accused offered namaz in a group, flouting social distancing norms. The 27 men have been put under a quarantine facility for 14 days at Agra's FH Medical College. The reports of their COVID-19 tests are yet to come.

More than 1,000 people linked to the Nizamuddin mosque event have tested positive in the country. (ANI)

