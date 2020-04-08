Left Menu
Observing animals 24x7, all healthy: Delhi zoo

Updated: 08-04-2020 17:13 IST
All animals in the Delhi zoo are healthy and their behaviour is being monitored round-the-clock amid the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. The Central Zoo Authority, a statutory body of the Environment Ministry, had on Monday put all zoos across the country on "highest" alert after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in the US tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

At the Delhi zoo, "behaviour of animals is being monitored round-the-clock and all animals have been found healthy", its director Suneesh Buxy said. Veterinary doctors and sanitation workers have been using personal protective equipment. Employees dealing with animals, suppliers and drivers are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and dry cough at the gates, he said.

Masks, gloves and head covers are being provided to the staff, Buxy added. "Sanitiser and liquid soap have been kept at the gates. Every vehicle entering the zoo is being sprayed with potassium permanganate solution," the zoo director said.

Interface between animals and humans has been minimized and healthy died is being provided to the inmates. The 188-acre Delhi zoo has around 1,100 animals.

