Rajasthan: 4 women of a family consume pesticide after fight, 3 dead

Four women of a family allegedly consumed pesticide after an altercation in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, following which three of them died and one is in a serious condition, police said. The incident took place in Jhadoli and the three deceased were sisters. The other woman is their sister-in-law, they said.

The women were taken to a hospital after they allegedly consumed the poisonous substance where doctors declared three of them dead and referred the other woman, who is pregnant, to a medical facility in Udaipur, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and an investigation is underway, an official said.

