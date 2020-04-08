Left Menu
NIA nabs 2 in killing of Chattishgarh MLA, 4 policemen in Naxal attack

Updated: 08-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:01 IST
The NIA has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Chhattisgarh MLA and four security personnel in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Dantewada last year, an official said on Wednesday. Bhima Tati, 27, and Madka Ram Tati, 36, both residents of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, were produced before a special NIA court in Jagdalpur which sent them to six days of custody, the National Investigation Agency official said.

They are the workers of the banned CPI (Maoist) and were instrumental in providing logistical support and shelter to the Naxals and were part of the larger conspiracy to plant and execute the IED blast which led to the killing of Mandavi and four security personnel, days before the first-phase Lok Sabha election in the state, the official said. On April 9 last year, Bhima Mandavi, the then sitting BJP MLA of Dantewada, was killed near Shyamgiri village in the district along with four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing by CPI (Maoist) cadres, the official said.

The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur. The arms and ammunition of the security personnel were also looted by the assailants, the premier investigation agency said. A case was registered under sections of the IPC, Arms act, Explosive Substances Act, and the UAPA.

Further investigation in the case continues, the NIA added..

