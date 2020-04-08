Take strong action against persons assaulting doctors, health workers: DGP

The Odisha police on Wednesday asked all the district superintendents of police and deputy commissioners of police to take strong legal action against persons found assaulting, misbehaving or manhandling doctors and the health workers on duty to combat coronavirus. The instruction was issued to all the SPs and DCPs of Commissionrate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack after a few instances of misbehaviour/manhandling of doctors and health workers came to the notice of the state police headquarters.

"The SSPs/DCPs have also been advised to conduct prompt investigation in such matters after registering FIR against the culprits," Director General of Police Abhay said. He said it has been decided to appoint a DSP or above ranked officer to supervise such cases and submit chargesheet within a month.

Stating that the role of the doctors and health workers is very important in fight against novel coronavirus, the state police chief observed that they are in fact the first line of fighters in the war against COVID-19. Their safety and security in the field is the priority of the Odisha Police, the official said.

The DGP said considering the gravity of the situation the SPs and DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are told to ensure safety and security of the doctors and the health workers. The police action came a day after two nurses were forced to vacate their rented houses in the state capital for providing critical health care to a patient, discharged from the hospital.

