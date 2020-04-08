Patiala man held for posting derogatory messages on social media

A man was arrested for posting derogatory messages against a community on social media in Punjab’s Patiala district on Wednesday, police said. The arrest comes after a case was registered against the accused, Akashdeep, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said in a statement.

The incident was brought to notice by the members of the community based in Ludhiana, police said. Akashdeep will be produced before a court on Thursday and his mobile phone used for uploading the objectionable content has been seized, the director general of police said.

The DGP also warned of strict legal action against those violating the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

