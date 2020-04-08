Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha declares more containment zones, total COVID-19 cases 42

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:11 IST
Odisha declares more containment zones, total COVID-19 cases 42

The Odisha government on Wednesday declared more areas as containment zones for surveillance and contact tracing of novel coronavirus infection, though no fresh positive case was detected in the state since Tuesday. The total COVID-19 case in the state remains 42.

While five areas comprising 7,992 households in the state capital were sealed and put under containment zones, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it undertook surveillance of about 4,000 people to ascertain their COVID-19 status and blood samples of some suspected people were sent for testing, officials said. The areas which have come under the containment zones were Surya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and IB Colony. This apart, the BMC also sealed a sub-post office at BJB Nagar in the city from where a postman was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

Residents of Satya Nagar were now tense as the administration had found four coronavirus positive cases were detected from the area about three days ago. "It is found that one of the COVID-19 positive cases used to visit an Omfed stall (a milk booth) frequently. We have sealed the area and requested citizens visiting the place in the last 14 days most home quarantine and call 104 in case of any COVID-19 symptoms. Your cooperation is appreciated," the BMC said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Local people were not happy as they feel the administration was late in announcing the presence of four COVID-19 patients in Satya Nagar. "Many of us have visited the Omfed booth which the BMC says was frequented by one of the patients. We feel betrayed for not being informed earlier," said a 55-year-old woman requesting anonymity.

Officials said containment zones were declared in eight districts including Khurda where Bhubaneswar is located. Other such zones were located in Cuttack (3), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Kendrapara (11 villages), Puri (1), Bhadrak (1) and Kalahandi (1).

Meanwhile, the city based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), had obtained the approval of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, to conduct COVID-19 tests in Odisha. The testing will commence next week, a tweet by Health Department said Wednesday. This will be the fourth such testing centre for COVID-19 in Odisha.

The government has made food and accommodation arrangement in 1948 camps for around 65,000 'Guest Workers'. These workers are from various states of the country, said government COVID-19 spokesman Subroto Bagchi.

Up to 12 noon of Wednesday, 2441 samples have been tested of which 42 tested positive. Two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospital while one patient died and the number of active cases is 39. Out of 42 positive cases, 34 from Bhubaneswar, 3 from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Two siblings arrested for 5-yr-old girl's murder in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Two siblings were arrested and their minor brother was detained on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl, said police. According to police, Ekta 20 allegedly had an illicit relationship with her neighbour Sanjay...

Mother Diary continues to ensure uninterrupted supply amid lockdown

Mother Dairy, one of the leading dairy company in Delhi-NCR and its fruits and vegetable brand Safal continue to ensure uninterrupted supply to people even as the country continues to reel under nationwide lockdown. Sangram Choudhary, Manag...

Expert committee in Karnataka for continuation of lockdown in hotspots with some relaxations

A committee of health experts tasked with devising an exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown in Karnataka has recommendedfor its continuation in hotspots along with some relaxations. In its recommendations submittedto Chief Minister B S Yed...

HC asks BMC to restore power & water supply to building

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to restore the electricity and water supply to a building in central Mumbai that was declared dilapidated and its residents were ordered to vacate the sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020