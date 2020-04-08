Left Menu
Containing Covid: Kejriwal appeals to to celebrate Shab-e-Barat at home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested people to stay indoors while celebrating Shab-e-Barat as coronavirus lockdown continues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested people to stay indoors while celebrating Shab-e-Barat as coronavirus lockdown continues. "My sincere wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request one and all to pray inside their homes this year. Please ensure the safety of yourself and your family," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had appealed to the people from the Muslim community not to step out of their houses to pray on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat and follow the safety guidelines issued in view of coronavirus lockdown. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam. Followers of the faith congregate and Muslim burial grounds to pray for the dead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

