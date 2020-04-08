Total number of COVID-19 cases stand at 42 in Odisha

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha increased at 42 with one death reported in the state on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary I &PR department, Odisha said. A total of 2,441 samples have been tested till 12 noon today.

"Up to 12 noon today, total 2,441 samples have been tested, Number of positive cases stands at 42, while two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospital," he said. "Till today one death related to the COVID-19 has been reported in the State," he added.

Out of 42 positive cases, 34 cases are from Bhubaneswar, 3 from Bhadrak district and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara district. "91 persons are under hospital isolation today in different hospitals across the state," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.