Two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) to be set up in J-K

In a bid to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and to bring qualitative improvements in Technical Education, the Administrative Council (AC) has given sanction for establishing two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and to bring qualitative improvements in Technical Education, the Administrative Council (AC) has given sanction for establishing two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken in the meeting of the AC under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu.

"The Centre in Kashmir division shall be established at Government Polytechnic, Baramulla and the location for the establishment of CIIIT in Jammu division shall be finalized soon," according to a release. "The move is aimed at providing skill training to students of Engineering Colleges, Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs besides, the unemployed Engineering Degree or Diploma holders and Engineering graduates who are employed but in need of career enhancement through up-gradation of latest technological skills," it added.

The project will be an industry-led consortium as a joint venture between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Tata Technologies. According to the release, through this project, the Tata Technologies have proposed to introduce 18 courses and many other subsidiary courses with an annual intake capacity of 2880 students or professionals receiving training and skill development. (ANI)

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

