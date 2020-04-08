Left Menu
Woman delivers baby inside Police Emergency Response Vehicle amid lockdown

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby in a police van on her way to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby in a police van on her way to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. The Police at Kotla Mubarakpur received a PCR call around 7:30 pm that a woman needs an ambulance to reach a hospital.

A police team immediately reached the woman's house in East Kidwai Nagar. The woman, Manjari Khatoon, was already in labour pain when the police personnel reached the spot. Both the mother and the baby have been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, informed DCP South. (ANI)

