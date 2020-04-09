177 Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined in WB, says Mamata Banerjee

Left Menu
As many as 177 people, including 108 from various countries, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been quarantined in West Bengal, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

"108 of those who were at the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we have kept them in quarantine, and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. The state health ministry is directly monitoring the situation," the Chief Minister said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there 103 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, including 16 cured/discharged/migrated and five deaths. (ANI)

