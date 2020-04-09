Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tallyPTI | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:45 IST
More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources
Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.
