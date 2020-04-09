Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals risk factors for carrying pneumonia-causing bacteria

In a breakthrough study, researchers have uncovered the risk factors for Fijians carrying pneumonia-causing bacteria.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:58 IST
Study reveals risk factors for carrying pneumonia-causing bacteria
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a breakthrough study, researchers have uncovered the risk factors for Fijians carrying pneumonia-causing bacteria. The collaborative study, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services, will help determine further public health interventions to prevent people carrying and transmitting the bacteria.

The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE. MCRI's Eleanor Neal said Streptococcus pneumonia was a leading cause of childhood illness and death around the world.

An estimated 9.18 million cases of illness and 318,000 deaths in children under five years in 2016 were caused by pneumococcal disease, an infection caused by Streptococcus pneumonia. Neal said because carrying pneumococci could progress to a serious infection, reducing community transmission was crucial.

"Mostly, people carry the bacteria around harmlessly at the back of the nose without any symptoms. But it has the real potential to cause disease by invading the bloodstream, resulting in severe infections such as meningitis and bloodstream infection (sepsis), and can cause pneumonia," Ms Neal said. "Control of pneumococcal carriage is considered a key aspect of controlling disease, as it is the means of transmission and a prerequisite of disease."

The study of 8,109 participants analysed data from four annual (2012-2015) Fijian cross-sectional surveys, before and after the introduction of the ten-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV10) in October 2012. Neal said before this study it was largely unknown what the impact of PCV10 was on the risk factors for pneumococcal carriage in low and middle-income countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Senior researcher on the study, MCRI's Professor Fiona Russell, said the study found PCV10 helped to reduce overall and PCV10 pneumococcal carriage in Fiji. But she said iTaukei ethnicity, which made up 56.8 per cent of the Fijian population, young age, urban residence, living with two or more children under five years, low family income, and upper respiratory tract infection symptoms were still associated with the pneumococcal carriage.

The study found toddlers and children aged 2-6 years, and symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections were also positively linked to a higher burden of pneumococcal bacteria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaish militant arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 9 PTI&#160;Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad&#160; JeM&#160;militant from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Thursday. A cordon and search operation was launched around Shimlaran Nallah i...

National-level video conference on evolving Kharif sowing strategy next week

The Centre on Thursday called a national-level video conference on April 16 for chalking out a strategy for sowing the rain-fed kharif crops, such as rice, and ensuring safety of farmers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The video confe...

RBI-MONEY-MARKET-OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS Volume One Leg Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 2,65,574.67 2.45 0.01-5.25 I. Call Money 11,021.24 4.24 0.40-5...

Cardinal Pell's acquittal stirs abuse survivor memories in Ballarat hometown

A thick line of black tape obscures Cardinal George Pells name on a board lauding ordained alumni of St Patricks College in the Australian town of Ballarat as colored ribbons flutter on doors and mailboxes.The high school in Pells home town...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020