Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss amend bankruptcy laws to protect firms hit by coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:04 IST
Swiss amend bankruptcy laws to protect firms hit by coronavirus crisis

The Swiss government will look at temporarily changing its bankruptcy laws to protect companies hit by cash-flow problems and mounting debts during the coronavirus crisis, it said on Thursday. Companies would be able to wait to file for insolvency if they are threatened with coronavirus-related problems, provided there is a chance their debt problems can be resolved after the crisis, the Justice Ministry said, according to the proposal it is considering.

Despite launching a 62 billion Swiss franc ($63.85 billion)aid package to support the Swiss economy, "the coronavirus pandemic threatens many companies with over-indebtedness and therefore bankruptcy," the government said. "A wave of bankruptcies would have serious consequences for the economy, in particular for jobs," it said. The government warned on Wednesday the Swiss economy could shrink by up to 10.4% this year due to the epidemic.

The Swiss government also said that a halt on debt collections and a so-called court holiday in which cases were put on hold would end on April 19. "The deadline freeze in debt collection is not an appropriate instrument to counter the current economic difficulties," it said in a statement. "Rather, the government is eyeing targeted measures in which to halt a coronavirus-related bankruptcy."

The Justice Ministry will also look at using telephone and video conferences in civil proceedings to maintain the operation of the justice system, it said. ($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaish militant arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 9 PTI&#160;Security forces arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad&#160; JeM&#160;militant from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Thursday. A cordon and search operation was launched around Shimlaran Nallah i...

National-level video conference on evolving Kharif sowing strategy next week

The Centre on Thursday called a national-level video conference on April 16 for chalking out a strategy for sowing the rain-fed kharif crops, such as rice, and ensuring safety of farmers in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The video confe...

RBI-MONEY-MARKET-OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent MONEY MARKETS Volume One Leg Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 2,65,574.67 2.45 0.01-5.25 I. Call Money 11,021.24 4.24 0.40-5...

Cardinal Pell's acquittal stirs abuse survivor memories in Ballarat hometown

A thick line of black tape obscures Cardinal George Pells name on a board lauding ordained alumni of St Patricks College in the Australian town of Ballarat as colored ribbons flutter on doors and mailboxes.The high school in Pells home town...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020