Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:21 IST
Indonesia confirmed on Thursday the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since cases were first announced last month, with 337 new cases taking the total to 3,293, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths, taking the total to 280, while 252 people have recovered.

