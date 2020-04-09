Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections

Indonesia confirmed on Thursday the biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections since cases were first announced last month, with 337 new cases taking the total to 3,293, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 40 new deaths, taking the total to 280, while 252 people have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.