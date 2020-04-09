Soccer-Southampton players, coaches agree to defer salaries

Southampton's first-team players and coaching staff have agreed to defer part of their salaries for April, May, and June as the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a statement on Thursday the Premier League club also said it would not be using the government's job retention scheme.

"The board of directors, the first-team manager, his coaching staff and the first-team squad have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May, and June to help protect the future of the club, the staff that works within it and the community we serve," the statement read.

