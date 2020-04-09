Left Menu
Spain's daily coronavirus deaths decrease as toll surpasses 15,000

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:13 IST
Spain's daily coronavirus deaths decrease as toll surpasses 15,000
Spain's number of daily coronavirus deaths slowed on Thursday after two days of increases as 683 people succumbed in 24 hours, taking the total to 15,238, the health ministry said.

Overall detected cases rose to 152,446 from 146,690 on Wednesday, it added.

