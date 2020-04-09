Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 756, positive tests rise by nearly 800

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 756, the country's public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 705 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 23,574 people from 22,789 the day before, it said.

