Itarsi reports 6 positive COVID-19 cases
Six more people, including a doctor and his wife, tested positive for COVID-19 in Itarsi on Thursday.ANI | Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:22 IST
Six more people, including a doctor and his wife, tested positive for COVID-19 in Itarsi on Thursday. "The patients are put under quarantine while their contacts have been placed under home quarantine," said Dr Sudhir Jaisani, Chief Medical Health Officer, Hoshangabad.
The state has reported 229 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far with 213 cases recorded from Indore. With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total positive Coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,093 are active COVID-19 cases, and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case is migrated. (ANI)
