Singapore reports 287 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump

Singapore confirmed 287 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the biggest daily increase yet, taking the total in the city-state to 1,910, its health ministry said.

More than 200 of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in foreign worker dormitories. Singapore has quarantined thousands of workers in dormitories after they were linked to several cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Six people infected with the disease have died in Singapore and authorities are investigating the death of a seventh person who was also infected but had other complications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

