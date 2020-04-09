Restrictions in Germany are flattening virus curve - minister

Restrictions on public life in Germany are taking effect and are flattening the curve showing new cases of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The number of newly reported infections is flattening out, we are seeing a linear increase again rather than the dynamic, exponential increase we saw in mid-March," Spahn told a news conference.

