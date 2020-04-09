Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief says engaged with all members including Turkey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:27 IST
IMF chief says engaged with all members including Turkey

The International Monetary Fund remains engaged with all members, including Turkey, as they respond to the new coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, IMF Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva said on Thursday.

Asked about criticism of the IMF by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and how the Fund would approach assisting Turkey, Georgieva said, "We actually have very constructive engagement with the whole membership, including with Turkey."

Speaking in a Q&A after a speech on the crisis, she said the Fund had been consulting with all its members about what policy actions were needed, adding, "We will continue this constructive engagement with the membership including with Turkey. We are there for all our members."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrab...

Oil prices soar as OPEC+ prepares to cut supplies

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia have a new deal to cut oil output drastically in response to a collapse in global demand from the coronavirus.A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronaviru...

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on Thursday it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.The fundin...

More aid for small businesses fails in partisan fight in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the new coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Democrats ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020