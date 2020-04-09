Left Menu
Soccer-England players to battle it out on FIFA 20

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:53 IST
Soccer-England players to battle it out on FIFA 20

Some of England's leading players will go head-to-head from their living rooms over Easter as part of a new FIFA 20 tournament launched by the FA on Thursday.

With real action suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, players will find themselves in limbo over the holiday weekend -- usually one of the most intense times of the season when leagues are nearing their climax. The #Footballsstayinghome Cup kicks off on Friday, with the 16 players including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Olympique Lyonnais defender Lucy Bronze set to battle it out on the popular video game.

Fans can follow the action on the FA's Twitter and YouTube channels from 1600GMT on Friday with commentary provided by leading esports commentators Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley. Other players include Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Todd Cantwell and Ryan Sessegnon.

The competition, which will run into next week, hopes to raise awareness for the National Emergencies Trust which is providing help to charities and foundations assisting those most impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

