British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,978, up 881

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 881 to 7,978 people as of 1600 GMT on April 8, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 9, a total of 243,421 had been tested, of which 65,077 tested positive, Raab said, speaking at the government's daily news conference.

