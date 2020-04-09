UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.

Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say conclusively whether it was working, he told reporters.

Raab, standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told reporters he did not expect to be able to say more on the lockdown until late next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

