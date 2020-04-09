24 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Twenty-four more coronavirus cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total count to 184 in the union territory, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed four lives—one in Jammu and three in Kashmir. Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said of the 184 confirmed cases, 152 were detected in Kashmir and 32 in the Jammu region of the union territory. He said all the fresh cases were contacts of positive patients. "The increase in detection of positive cases in the union territory is a result of aggressive testing," he said.

The number of positive cases has been steadily increasing in the Valley over the past one week. Till now, six people have recovered from the infection. Officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started while some new areas have been declared red zones in Srinagar following the detection of fresh cases. According to a medical bulletin, 43,798 people have been quarantined so far.

The bulletin said till date 2,649 samples have been tested for coronavirus, of which 2,465 were declared negative. Through the medical bulletin, the authorities urged the general public to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, disclose recent travel history and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily..

