UK's Raab briefs political opponents on coronavirus response

British foreign minister Dominic Raab spoke with leaders of opposing political parties on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said.

Raab, who is deputising for hospitalised Prime Minster Boris Johnson, was joined on the call by the government's top medical and scientific advisers. The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Kier Starmer, and leaders of seven smaller parties were also on the call.

"The call was constructive and all the party leaders sent their best wishes to the Prime Minister," the spokesman from Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

