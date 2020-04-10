Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ten EU countries urge bloc to pursue 'green' coronavirus recovery

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:26 IST
Ten EU countries urge bloc to pursue 'green' coronavirus recovery

Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and six other countries urged the European Union to adopt a "green" recovery plan on Thursday, as fears grow that the economic hit caused by the coronavirus pandemic could weaken action on climate change.

In an open letter published as European finance ministers met by video conference, 10 environment and climate ministers said any rescue package should support the European Commission's Green Deal strategy to embrace a low-carbon future. "We need to send a strong political signal to the world and our citizens that the EU will lead by example even in difficult times like the present and blaze the trail to climate neutrality and the fulfilment of the Paris Agreement," the letter said, referring to a landmark 2015 accord to tackle climate change.

The other countries to sign the letter were Austria, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Latvia and Luxembourg. Germany and France, the two biggest economies in the 27-country bloc, were not among the signatories.

EU leaders agreed last month that the bloc's coronavirus economic recovery plan should be consistent with the "green transition", but did not pledge specific measures. The 10 countries want to see increased investment to support renewable energy, sustainable transport, energy efficiency and other steps to back the EU Green Deal's goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"The Green Deal constitutes a new growth strategy for the EU, which is able to deliver on the twin benefits of stimulating economies and creating jobs while accelerating the green transition in a cost efficient way," the letter said. It encouraged countries to steer away from short-term solutions in response to the pandemic "that risk locking the EU in a fossil fuel economy for decades to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions in the bloc headed for a steep recession. EU powe...

Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

A partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed 250 billion in new small business assistance on Friday, forcing Republicans and Democrats to negotiate over how best to help businesses reeling from the coronavir...

Macron visits Marseille doctor working on COVID-19 drug touted by Trump

President Emmanuel Macron visited a French doctor in Marseille on Thursday whose work on an anti-malaria drug has been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential weapon against COVID-19 but has split medical opinion. Macron, who...

U.S. research group says Russia's move to label it undesirable will not affect operations

The U.S. research and analysis institute the Jamestown Foundation said on Thursday that Russias move to label it undesirable will not impact its operations and further report about the countrys North Caucasus region. Russia on Wednesday lab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020