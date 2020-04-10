Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite some aid, poor Colombians fall through cracks during coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:15 IST
Despite some aid, poor Colombians fall through cracks during coronavirus lockdown

Sandra Sierra is praying for someone to bring her and her family food amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine. Her teenage son Kevin is at higher risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19, the respiratory ailment caused by the virus, which has killed at least 90,000 worldwide.

Kevin, 16, has obliterative bronchiolitis, which causes airway inflammation and means he is connected permanently to an oxygen tank. The family is among many low-income Colombians who have yet to receive help from the government, despite promises no one would go hungry during the more than month-long lockdown and additional payments to those on welfare programs.

The quarantine, which restricts most people to outings for food shopping and financial transactions, is set to run until April 27. Colombia has more than 2,000 confirmed new coronavirus infections and 55 deaths. "The aid hasn't reached us here, now we don't have food and my husband is out of work," said Sierra, 52, who herself is unable to work because of joint problems.

Her son, she said, "is low on defenses. I haven't been able to give him even a piece of fish or chicken - he needs them." Some people in the working-class satellite city of Soacha on the outskirts of Bogota have taken to hanging red cloth in their windows as a signal they need food and other necessities.

The hope is that neighbors who still have food will see it and share with those who do not, said Mario Palacios, a community representative for the La Maria neighborhood. Though the local government has distributed some groceries, it is not enough, he added.

The area is home to informal construction workers, people who sell food and candy on the street, those who clean windshields at stoplights in exchange for coins and people who collect recycling. Many told Reuters they are not registered with any government welfare program.

Some 27% of people in Latin America's fourth-largest economy were living in poverty in 2018, while another 7.2% were indigent, according to the government statistics agency DANE. National unemployment figures of more than 12% could worsen significantly because of the lockdown, economic analysts said.

Colombia has so far reported over 2,000 cases of the disease and 55 deaths. "We hope they will have us in mind for groceries," said Heidy Mesa, who lives in a rented house with 14 people from various families, including five children. "We aren't asking for much, but a pound of rice could last two or three days."

There could be looting if people are not fed, Mesa said. "You can say that you respect (the quarantine), you can respect health, but what do you do about hunger?," she asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden courts Sanders voters with student loan, healthcare policies

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed expanding access to Medicare and forgiving some student debt in new overtures to supporters of onetime rival Bernie Sanders.Biden, who became Democrats presumptive nominee whe...

Saudi, Russia closing in on record oil cut deal

OPEC and its allies held talks on Thursday on record oil output curbs of about 15 million barrels per day bpd or more, roughly 15 of global supplies, to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis, sources involved in the discussions ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Moscow, in U-turn, to assume all pneumonia patients may have coronavirusThe city of Moscows health department said on Thursday it would begin regarding all pneumonia patients as potentia...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Atomic bombs and whale sharks How to calculate age of worlds largest fishScientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earths largest fish - with some guidance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020