East Timor reports second case of coronavirus

East Timor has confirmed another case of coronavirus, health authorities said on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to two. The infected person had travelled from Indonesia's West Timor region, Integrated Crisis Management Center spokesman, Sergio Lobo, told a news conference.

The tiny Southeast Asian nation with a population of less than 1.3 million reported its first case on March 21. This patient has now recovered, Lobo said. East Timor's prime minister, Taur Matan Ruak, withdrew his resignation on Wednesday, saying he would stay in power to oversee the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the government approved a $250-million fund to fight it.

