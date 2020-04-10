Taiwan reports 6th death from coronavirus, 382 cases

Taiwan reports 6th death from coronavirus, 382 casesReuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-04-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:54 IST
A sixth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Taiwan, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Friday.
The island also recorded two new infections, bringing the total to 382 cases, he told a news conference.
