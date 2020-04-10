Left Menu
MP: 50-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Dewas

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:08 IST
MP: 50-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Dewas

A 50-year-old newspaper agent died of COVID-19 infection at Hatpipalya town in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a health official said on Friday. This is the first coronavirus casualty in the district, which has two more positive patients, he added.

The deceased, who worked as an agent for a Hindi daily and as a journalist in small towns, had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, the official said. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dewas town, where he succumbed to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

The victim had suffered from a fever three to four days ago, and was referred to Dewas District Hospital, from where he was shifted to a quarantine facility at a private hospital, the official said. Of the 62 swab samples sent for testing in the district, the reports of three patients came out positive, and one of them has died, he said.

High-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients are being quarantined, he added. Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 426 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.

